Carolyn Mae Tolo
PEORIA - Carolyn Mae Tolo, 87, of Peoria passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Carolyn was born on April 7, 1932, in Chicago, IL, to Charles and Helen (Taylor) Wilson.
She was preceded in death by her four husbands, Henry Kijowski, Kelly B. Douglass, Pastor John Neff and Rev. Paul G. Tolo. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Pat Salzman; and her son, Keith Douglass.
Surviving are her three children, Drake (Carol) Kijowski of Manalapan, NJ, Brian Kijowski of Champaign, IL, and Karen Douglass of Salt Lake City, UT; one step-daughter, Anne Smith of Tallula, IL; granddaughter, Kristen J. Kijowski; and many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Carolyn's career as an RN in Illinois had many chapters. She worked in a maternity ward and an ER in Chicago. Downstate, she was a psychiatric nurse at Kankakee State Hospital, and also St. Joseph's Hospital in Joliet. She worked with the intellectually disabled at Lincoln State School in Lincoln. She later worked as a traveling county nurse (Menard County), serving those unable to travel. She retired in 1998, after which she served as a hospital volunteer for many years.
Cremation will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Lutheran Hillside Village.
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Lutheran Hillside Village Benevolent Fund and the First Church of the Nazarene in Peoria, of which she was a member.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 2 to July 4, 2019