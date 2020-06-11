Carolyn Ott
DANVERS – Carolyn Ott, 78, of Danvers, passed away at 2:09 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on April 18, 1942 in Bloomington, IL to Herbert and Gertrude Kath Alsene. She married Donald Ott on November 14, 1959 in Bloomington, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are her six children, Deb (Steve) Sutter; Mikel (Michele) Ott; Suellen (Virgil) Kaeb; Jim (Lorna) Ott; John (Amy) Ott; Becky (Mark) Doran; 13 grandchildren, Angie (Luke) Luginbuhl; Clint (Elise) Sutter; Craig (Angela) Sutter; Megan (Devin) Olson; Morgan (Ryan) Frye; Micah Ott; Adam (Tara) Ott; Shelby (Nate) Rose; Dakota Ott; Kylie Ott; MaKenna Ott; Catlin (Jay) Jensen; and Axel Doran; and 13 great-grandchildren, Elijah, Toby, Blaze, and Addie Luginbuhl; Brynn, Kate, Lillian, Noah, and Hosanna Sutter; Caroline Olson; Mary Jensen; Remielle and Talon Ott.
She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother, three brothers, and two sisters.
Carolyn was a homemaker also working as a certified medical assistant. She was instrumental in starting DEARS the Danvers Emergency Ambulance Rescue Service and served on the board for the Danvers Fire and Rescue for many years.
Family and Faith was always first with Carolyn and she never knew a stranger. She was a 4-H leader and helped teach sewing projects. She was a Sunday school teacher and just loved to be "Mom Ott" to so many people. There was always room around her dining room table.
Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. She touched all those she met with warmth, kindness, and compassion. Her faith in God gave her the strength to face the many medical challenges she endured. She planted an eternal seed of love that will bloom in our hearts forever.
She was a member of the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church where funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, June 15, 2020. Church ministers will officiate. Services are available to be viewed live at www.goodfieldacchurch.org. There will be a visitation from 9-10:45 am at the church with social distancing being practiced and observed for both visitation and funeral services. Masks will be required. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is assisting the family with services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Christian Harvest Call for AC Central. Online condolences and tributes may be made to the family at argoruestmanharris.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.