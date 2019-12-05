|
|
Carolyn Sue Fuquay
PEORIA - Carolyn Sue Fuquay, age 77, of Peoria, passed away at Richard L. Owens Hospice home in Peoria on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
She was born in Centralia, IL to George and Rebecca (Clark) Boswell on February 15, 1942. She married Bill Fuquay on October 19, 1991 in Pekin.
Sue is survived by her husband Bill of Peoria; sons, Tom Mumey of Dallas, TX and Mike Mumey of Minneapolis, MN; stepdaughters, Shellie Frost of Pekin and Kris Fuquay of Largo, FL; brothers, George (Nancy) Welborn of St. Louis and Bob (Shirley) Welborn of Pekin; and one grandson, Alex Frost.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Sue was an avid Cardinals fan, a great golfer, and enjoyed dancing. She worked as a Sales Representative for WAND in Decatur and Affina.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Illinois Cancer Center or the Salvation Army.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019