Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
444 E. Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
309-694-9831
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Fuquay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Sue Fuquay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Sue Fuquay Obituary
Carolyn Sue Fuquay
PEORIA - Carolyn Sue Fuquay, age 77, of Peoria, passed away at Richard L. Owens Hospice home in Peoria on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
She was born in Centralia, IL to George and Rebecca (Clark) Boswell on February 15, 1942. She married Bill Fuquay on October 19, 1991 in Pekin.
Sue is survived by her husband Bill of Peoria; sons, Tom Mumey of Dallas, TX and Mike Mumey of Minneapolis, MN; stepdaughters, Shellie Frost of Pekin and Kris Fuquay of Largo, FL; brothers, George (Nancy) Welborn of St. Louis and Bob (Shirley) Welborn of Pekin; and one grandson, Alex Frost.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Sue was an avid Cardinals fan, a great golfer, and enjoyed dancing. She worked as a Sales Representative for WAND in Decatur and Affina.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Illinois Cancer Center or the Salvation Army.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -