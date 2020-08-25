Carolyn Sue Hurn
PEORIA - Carolyn Sue Golden Hurn, 75, of Peoria went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was born in 1945 in Lawrence County, Tennessee.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Hurn; parents, Wyatt and Velma Legg Golden; and siblings, Martha Urban, Charles Golden and Houston Golden.
Carolyn was blessed and loved by so many. She was a loving mom and grandma and a devoted wife to her husband, Charles Hurn, until his passing in 2011. Carolyn and Chuck moved to Peoria, IL, shortly after their marriage in 1963 and were blessed with 48 years together. She was a devoted and generous mother to her two children, grandma to four grandchildren and great-grandma to three great-grandchildren.
Carolyn enjoyed a full life, which included being on the basketball team in school, volleyball teams, water aerobics, raising a family, working in the family business CDSC Video Productions, and attending Bible studies. She also loved sewing, crocheting, cooking and baking/decorating cakes, and making home-made ice cream was a must, especially peach! She was loved for all of her sharing of baked goods at Christmas, i.e. cookies, turtles and peanut brittle, just to name a few. Holiday get-togethers were not only for family, but friends too. She loved making memories, as is evidenced by her many photos! She was a member of Calvary Baptist Bible Church and was strong in her faith. Even though Carolyn suffered with stage 4 liver disease and other failing organs, her amazing faith, continued spiritual outlook/ optimism and laughter are an encouragement to so many.
She is survived by one daughter, Sandy (Steven) Newsam of Sharpsburg, GA; one son, Dan (Bethany) Hurn of Metamora, IL; four grandchildren, Caleb (Sydney) Newsam of Georgia, Austin (Marione) Newsam of Florida and Jared Hurn and Cody Hurn of Illinois; three great-grandchildren, Greyson, Grant and Cara Newsam; one sister, Ruth Golden Martin of Florida; and sister-in-law, Brenda (Keith) Hurn Balch of Alabama.
We would like to thank neighbors and friends who made mom's life a little easier through the years. When one's health starts to fail, it's those who take time to help others that become such a light, more than you know. Many thanks and appreciation for all your prayers and to family and friends who were able to spend time with mom during these last few weeks, and to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home for their special care during her final days.
Carolyn's visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria, with her funeral service following at 2 p.m. Pastor Garry Geer will officiate. Burial will take place in Mimosa Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN.
Condolences may be expressed to family online at www.woolsey-wilton.com
. Flowers/momentums are welcome and can be sent to Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home, 2408 West Willow Knolls Drive, Peoria, IL 61614, or memorial contributions can be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, 8630 Illinois Route 91, Peoria, IL 61615; or the American Diabetes Association.