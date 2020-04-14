Home

Carolyn Turner


1948 - 2020
Carolyn Turner Obituary
Carolyn Turner
PEORIA - Carolyn S. Trent Turner, of Peoria, passed away at 12:04 AM on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the age of 61. Born in Peoria on September 15, 1958 to the late Marion Trent, and Fern Della King Trent. She married Thomas Turner, Sr. on January 31, 1977, and they later divorced. Carolyn was retired from H.R. Block, and was a member of American Legion Post 983. Her family will remember her as an outspoken person, who enjoyed playing bingo, and enjoyed going to casinos. Preceded in death by her parents; sons, Michael Edward Turner, T.C. Turner; grandsons, Justin Turner, T.J. Turner; and great granddaughter, Lisa C'anna Marie Purser. She is survived by her children, Vickie (Robert Jr.) Knapp, Terri A. (Chris) Hebert, and Thomas A. (Jody) Turner, Jr.; grandchildren, James Thurston, Cheyenne Rorie, Tabitha Turner, Susan Knapp, Cheyenne Pehm, Dylan Turner, Kenneth Pehm, Heather Turner, Kayla Bice, Sierra Pehm, Haley Gatewood, and Thomas Turner, III; siblings, Bill (Yvonne) Trent, Irvin (Agnes) Trent, Sr., and Shirley (late Charles) Turner; numerous nieces, and nephews who lovingly referred to her as "Kay-Bug". Cremation has been accorded, and a memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
