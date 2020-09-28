1/1
Carolyn Urish
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Carolyn Urish
PEKIN - Carolyn J. Urish, 73, of Pekin passed away at 12:11 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on October 24, 1946, in Pekin, the daughter of Carl and Mary Jean (Mount) Hintz. She married Bennett (Ben) Urish on July 18, 1965, in Manito, and he survives.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Surviving are two sons, Matthew (Marcena) Urish and Jason (Mariana) Urish, both of Springfield. Carolyn has one brother, Gary (Kathy) Hintz of Green Valley; and two sisters, Marilyn Ott of Green Valley and Arlene Cox of Easton.
Carolyn was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Pekin. She enjoyed gardening. She worked for over thirty years at Caterpillar in Mossville and at East Peoria as a Executive Secretary for the Vice President of International Sales, retiring in 2004.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pekin. Pastor Daniel Bishop will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at Maas-Hurley Funeral Home in Manito. Internment will be in Green Valley Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Tazewell Animal Protection Service (TAPS), 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, Illinois 61554. To leave an online condolence, go to www.hurleyobits.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Maas-Hurley Funeral Home
301 S Washington
Manito, IL 61546
(309) 968-6157
Memories & Condolences
