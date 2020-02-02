|
Carrie Phelps
GROVELAND - Carrie L. Phelps, 87, of Groveland passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Carrie was born on April, 27 1932, in Lake City, S.C., to Marvin and Idell (Harrell) Cribb. She married Lloyd L. Phelps Jr. on March 5, 1950, in Washington, D.C. He preceded her in death on July 17, 2007.
She was also preceded in death by one infant daughter, Carolyn; one infant son, William; three sisters; two brothers; and one step-grandson.
Surviving are three daughters, Sharon (Ken) Thomas of Tremont and Karen Underwood and Stephanie Stecken, both of Groveland; four grandchildren, Josh (Jesse) Thomas of Mackinaw, Toby (Tiffany) Thomas of Rochester, Minn., Meghan (Jacob Spring) Stecken of Washington and Morgan Stecken of Morton; one step-grandchild, Kelly Lake of East Peoria; four step-great-grandchildren; and five step-great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Eva Rector of Hollywood, Md., and Angelina (Glen) Garret of Summerville, S.C.; one sister-in-law, Norma Carson of Orland Park, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.
Carrie attended Glad Tidings Assembly of God in East Peoria and was a partner in Hope for St. Jude.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Fred Doughty officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glad Tidings Assembly of God or .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020