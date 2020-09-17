Carroll Wetterauer
PEORIA - Carroll Wetterauer, 81, of Peoria passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 1, 1939 in Peoria to Ludwig "Fritz" and Matilda A. (Duhs) Wetterauer. He married Donna Heller on December 23, 1961 in Peoria, she survives.
Carroll is also survived by his three daughters, Julie (Fred) Courdt of Peoria, Jennifer (Richard) Grob of Bartonville, and Jody Allen of Peoria; seven grandchildren, Henry "Buddy" (Holly) Courdt of Peoria, Jeremy Courdt of Peoria, Christopher (Sydney) Courdt of Carlock, Bradley (Smritee) Courdt of Mobile, AL, Andrew (Rachel) Grob of Walls, MS, Timothy Grob of Bartonville, and Joshua (Ashlyn) Allen of Glasford; eight great-grandchildren, Bailey, Kylee, Ruby, Paige, and Siddaleigh Courdt, Nathan Grob, and Jared Allen; brother, Allan (Cathy) Wetterauer of Peoria; sister-in-law, Eleanor Wetterauer of Peoria; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert; infant brother; and great-granddaughter, Rebeckah Courdt.
Carroll started working for his father when he was 17 and eventually took over ownership of Raber Packing Company in Peoria, serving as the company president from 1970 to 2016. His most recent passion was watching the rebuild of Raber's, anticipating the re-opening. Carroll served his country in the Air National Guard. He was a member and past president of the Illinois Association of Meat Processors, a director of the Heart of Illinois Fair, and a member of the Peoria Farm Bureau, Peoria County Pork Producers, and the Peoria County Beef Association.
Carroll's funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Pastor Steve Weber will officiate. His visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 also at the funeral home. An additional visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friends of Fatherless Boys in Peoria or Cure SMA www.curesma.org
or a charity of the donor's choice
.
.