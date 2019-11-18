|
Carson G. "Chuck" Mellott
PEORIA - Carson G. "Chuck" Mellott, 91, of Peoria passed away at 6:35 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Proctor Place.
Carson was born in Peoria on February 2, 1928, to Carson A. and Mildred C. Reichelderfer Mellott. He married Alice F. Streitmatter on April 5, 1959, in Edelstein. She preceded him in death on December 7, 2007, in Peoria.
Also preceding him in death was his sister, Shirley A. Mellott.
Surviving are his companion, Elaine Dentino of Peoria; two nieces; and two nephews.
Carson was a World War II Navy veteran and was a lifetime member of the Morton V.F.W.
He worked for Caterpillar. Inc. for 36 years, retiring in management in 1983, and was a member of the Caterpillar's Retiree Club.
He was a lifetime honorary member and past president of the Peoria Skeet and Trap Club and a lifetime member of the Amateur Trapshooting Association and Morton Ducks Unlimited.
Carson was a member of the Hilton Lodge #1143 AF&AM in East Peoria and the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. He was also a lifetime member of the Central Illinois Bradley Alumni Chapter.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Wilton Mortuary, with the Rev. Kerry Frantz officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Wednesday. Burial will be in Streitmatter Cemetery in Princeville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019