Caryl Bohm
EAST PEORIA - Caryl Louise Bohm, 80, of East Peoria passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on August 15, 1938, in Peoria to Park and Velma Wilson.
Surviving are her four children, Rick (Vicky), Randy (Pam), Carlos Jr. and Christie (Brad) Harrmann; one brother, Merle (Thelma) Wilson; five grandchildren, Katelyn (Chris) Frasco, Savanna (Tege) Tyler, Jennifer Bohm, Natalie Bohm and Morgan Kerker; three great-grandchildren, Isabella Frasco, Ellie Mae Tyler and Emma Tyler; and her beloved dog of 15 years "Sissi."
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Richard Wilson.
Caryl worked at Methodist Medical Center in Housekeeping for 14 years and Keystone Steel and Wire for 10 years. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star for many years and was an avid Cubs and Bears fan.
A celebration of life will be held at the UAW Local 974 Union Hall on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to T.A.P.S.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family www.schmidthaller.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 1 to May 3, 2019