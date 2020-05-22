|
Cassalyn "Cassie" Kessling
MORTON — Cassalyn J. "Cassie" Kessling, 88, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Cassie was born on August 15, 1931, in Bloomington, Ill. to Cass and Lucille (Coleman) Heintzman. She married Harold E. Kessling on January 19, 1952, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on November 16, 1993. She was also preceded in death by her three sisters.
Surviving are her four children, Kevin (Cheryl) Kessling of Plainfield, Ill., Karen (T.A.) Whitsitt of Champaign, Ill., Kim (Mark) Johnson of Morton and Kirk Kessling of Morton; eight grandchildren, Kelly (Tim) Kelly of Oswego, Ill., Mike (Jamie) Kessling of Chicago, Scott (Amy) Kessling of Tega Cay, S.C., Matt (Brittany) Whitsitt of Champaign, Emily Whitsitt of Naples, Fla., Ryan (Katie) Johnson of Morton, Sara (Greg) Roth of Chatham, Ill., Anna Johnson of Morton; 9 great-grandchildren, Owen Kessling, Ellie, Molly and Connor Kessling, Will, Grant and Audrey Johnson, Nora and Tanner Roth; a sister-in-law, Harriette Poduska of Houston, Texas; and seven nieces and nephews.
Cassie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She loved being with her family, and always looked forward to holidays and special occasions.
She felt blessed with the many friendships she made during her involvement in bridge, bunco and birthday clubs; golf, tennis and bowling leagues. She enjoyed her years at Brandon Wood and all of her friends she made there, especially the Farkle Group. One of Cassie's favorite past times was watching sports on TV and she was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Cassie was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, its Altar and Rosary Society and Love In Action committee that served funeral meals. She was also a volunteer at OSF St. Francis in the gift shop for many years.
A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton. Msgr. Gerald Ward will officiate.
A Memorial Mass for Cassie will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at a later date.
Memorials may be made to We Care, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020