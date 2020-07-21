1/1
Cassalyn "Cassie" Kessling
Cassalyn "Cassie" Kessling
MORTON - Cassalyn J. "Cassie" Kessling, 88, of Morton passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Cassie was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, where a memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. The family will greet friends following the mass. Masks and social distancing will take place.
Cassie's memorial Mass will be live streamed via the Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home Facebook profile at 11 a.m. on Saturday at https://www.facebook.com/knappjohnsonfuneralhome.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
