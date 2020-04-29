|
|
Cassandra L. Garren
PEORIA - Cassandra L. Garren, 81, of Peoria, IL, died at 6:31 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her home.
Born on April 9, 1939, in Peoria, IL, to Ernie and June Leroy, she married Harley Wayne Garren on September 15, 1957, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on August 7, 1985.
She was also preceded in death by her 5 children, Steven Garren, Gregory Garren, Craig Lee Garren, Cassandra Lynn Garren and Jeffrey Wayne Garren; and her brother, Chad Leroy.
Surviving are 5 grandchildren, Greyson Garren of Peoria, IL, Ainsly Garren and Tristin Garren, both of Germantown Hills, IL, Samantha (Bennett) Riber of Kewanee, IL, and Jacob Cremer of Peoria Heights, IL.
Cassie received her nursing degree from Illinois Central College and worked at Snyder Village, Riverview, Maxim Healthcare and Heartis. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Cassie's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to her family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020