Catherine J. "Cathy" Friedrich
BARTONVILLE - Catherine Jane "Cathy" Friedrich, 68, of 4030 S. Granville in Bartonville, Illinois, passed away at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Farmington Country Manor after a brief and courageous battle with lung cancer.
Cathy was born on March 23, 1951, in Pekin, Illinois, to Donald John and Peggy Jane (Barker) Friedrich. They preceded her in death. Surviving are one brother, Robert (Constance Borland) Friedrich of Hanna City; niece Kristen (Aaron) Collins of Morton; niece Stephanie Friedrich of Gulf Breeze, Florida; niece Brooke (Jamie) Martin of Goodfield; nephew Bryan Friedrich of Prophetstown; great-nieces Kelsey Collins and Lydia Martin; great-nephews Mason, Ian, and Rogan Collins and Owen and Wyatt Martin; and many dear friends in the Peoria area who all refer to her as "one of a kind."
Cathy graduated from Limestone High School in 1969 and began working at Caterpillar shortly after graduation. She was the first female manufacturing foreman at Caterpillar and retired as a training analyst in 1999 with 30 years of service. She loved the Chicago Bears, boating, camping, and gardening. Cathy was a Lutheran, confirmed in 1964, and accepted God's gift of salvation through faith in Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, at the Limestone Presbyterian Church cemetery at 8931 W. Farmington Rd. in Hanna City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Wycliffe Bible Translators, for Mark and Deb Borland, P.O. Box 2727, Huntington Beach, CA 92647, or to Limestone High School's general scholarship fund at 4201 S. Airport Rd. Bartonville, IL 61607.
You may view Cathy's obituary online at www.davisonfultonbartonvillechapel.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 6 to June 8, 2019