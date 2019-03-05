Home

Catherine James
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Kingston Mines Cemetery
Catherine James
BARTONVILLE - Catherine Jeanne James, 85, of Bartonville passed away at 5:35 a.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, at her residence, with her family by her side.
She was born on October 26, 1933, in Kewanee, the daughter of Francis and Roberta Marley Krumtinger. Catherine married William E. Simmons on February 2, 1952. She later married John A. James in Peoria on August 13, 1973. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2008, after 35 years of marriage.
She is survived by four sons, Lex "Tommy" Simmons of Peoria, William "Curtis" Simmons of Bellevue, Dennis (Lisa) Simmons of Washington and Greg (Julie) Simmons of Springfield; one daughter, Julie (Andy Price) Recar of Peoria; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Roberta "Bobbie" (David) Gardner of Morton; and three step-children.
Catherine was also preceded in death by her parents and one great-grandson, Bowden Simmons.
She worked as an Associate at Jefferson Bank for many years.
Catherine was a member of The American Legion Auxiliary.
She loved being outdoors gardening and taking her loyal dog, Dodge, for walks. Catherine's passion until her recent illness was her love of reading. Until recently, she was still completing 3 to 4 books a week. You could often find her up all night under her reading light with Dodge reading. No one ever met Catherine and left without feeling they had just met the nicest, warmest, unassuming soul. They felt like they had been touched by an Angel. We love you and you will be missed greatly, until we meet again.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Kingston Mines Cemetery. Pastor Kent Smith will officiate. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials may be made to The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois, in memory of Bowden S. Simmons.
To view Catherine's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019
