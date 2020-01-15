Home

Catherine Ruth Shilling


1948 - 2020
Catherine Ruth Shilling Obituary
Catherine Ruth Shilling
BARTONVILLE - Catherine Ruth Shilling, age 71, of Bartonville passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at 6:58 p.m. at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born on Feb. 2, 1948, in Streator, IL, to Eugene and Dorothy (Long) Moore.
Survivors include her husband, Gary of Bartonville; two daughters, Tammy (John) Schaefer of Dunlap and Jennifer (Keith Leyva) Wolschlag of San Diego, CA; one step-son, Chad (Michelle) of Hanna City; one step-daughter, Jerri Schwark of Hanna City; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Tom Moore, Mike Moore and Patrick Moore; and three dogs, Gracie, Gretchen and Bella.
Cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services at this time.
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to PAWS in Catherine's name.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
