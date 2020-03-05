|
|
Catherine Street
EL PASO - Catherine C. Street, 82, of El Paso, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 6:50 a.m., at Heritage Health, El Paso.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso, where full military rites will be accorded. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso is in charge of arrangements.
Catherine was born July 31, 1937 in Geneva, New York to Charles and Helen (Deckman) Nellis. She married Ronald A. Street on April 8, 1959 in Dumfries, VA. He preceded her in death in 1998.
Surviving are her two sons, James (Kirsten) Street, of Blackstone and John (Christine) Street, of El Paso; four grandchildren, Zach, Rachael, Kayla and Connor; and one brother, Leon (Sheila) Nellis, of New York. Her parents; two brothers, John and Charles; and one sister, Violet Van De Veer, preceded her in death.
Catherine served her country in the United States Marines Corps from 1956 to 1959. She reached the rank of Lance Corporal. She was stationed at Quantico, Virginia in the administrative office. She was most proud of her Marksmanship badge.
She had worked as a secretary at Nussbaum Trucking for five years, then later at GTE for twelve years, and finally with the law office of Michael Grosso for fourteen years.
Catherine was very devoted to her work and to her family.
The family is grateful to the staff at Heritage Manor, El Paso for their loving care in Catherine's final years. Memorials may be made to the Resident Activity Fund at Heritage Manor, El Paso. Online condolences may be made to: www.calvertmemorial.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020