PEORIA - Catherine A. (McIntyre) Watkins, age 79, of Aloha, OR, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Beaverton, OR.

Catherine was born on August 26, 1939, in Peoria, a daughter of Francis and Anne (O'Flaherty) McIntyre. She married Walter Frank Watkins on December 17, 1966, in California. He survives.

Catherine graduated from the OSF School of Nursing in 1960 as a Registered Nurse. Her work adventures took her to Washington, DC, Chicago, Europe, California and later Oregon.

She loved tennis and her tennis club. She had a close knit group of friends that meant the world to her and they always looked forward to lunches and events together. She especially loved spending time with her grandson, Andrew.

Catherine is survived by her husband, Frank of Aloha, OR; twin daughters, Kristi Watkins of Aloha, OR, and Kathleen Marie Watkins of Poughkeepsie, NY; grandson, Andrew Watkins of Aloha, OR; and four brothers, F. Thomas McIntyre of Peoria, IL, James McIntyre of Brimfield, IL, John McIntyre of Elmwood, IL, and Joe McIntyre of Tequesta, FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Patrick and Frank McIntyre.

A Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary in Peoria, with a recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Brimfield, with a half hour prior visitation. Fr. John Verrier will officiate and burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Brimfield, IL.

Memorials may be made to the .

