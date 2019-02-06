Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
405 Rusche St
Creve Coeur, IL 61610
(309) 694-3322
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
405 Rusche St
Creve Coeur, IL 61610
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathie Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathie Bell


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cathie Bell Obituary
Cathie Bell
PEKIN - Cathie J. Bell, 70, of Pekin passed away at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Born Nov. 17, 1948, in Pekin to Edward and Marabel (Brinzanik) Wildeber, she married Ronald L. Bell on June 25, 1967, at Saint Paul United Church of Christ in Pekin. He survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Mark (Bellamy) Bell of Hamlet, N.C., and Matthew (Rhea) Bell of Henderson, Nev.; one daughter, Joanna (Ben) Geyer of Tremont; fourteen grandchildren, Kiersten Bell, Addison Bell, Hailey Bell, Seth Bell, Lucas Geyer, Brinlee Geyer, Megan Geyer, Cale Geyer, Cambria Geyer, Joshua Geyer, Keira Geyer, Kenedeigh (Nick) Bara, Caela Goins and Chloe Goins; two great-grandchildren, Kieran and Emmerson; and one sister, Karalyn (Kenny) Garber of Pekin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Ginny Day.
Cathie was a Registered Nurse at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria for 26 years, retiring in 2011 as a trauma coordinator. She received her nursing degree from Illinois Central College.
She enjoyed travelling, camping, boating and bowling. She was a former member of Pekin Boat Club and Pekin Women of the Moose Chapter 673.
Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory, 405 Rusche, Creve Coeur. Pastor Mike Klopfenstein will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral. Burial will be in Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to UnityPoint Health Foundation, 120 Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61603.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.