|
|
Cathie Bell
PEKIN - Cathie J. Bell, 70, of Pekin passed away at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Born Nov. 17, 1948, in Pekin to Edward and Marabel (Brinzanik) Wildeber, she married Ronald L. Bell on June 25, 1967, at Saint Paul United Church of Christ in Pekin. He survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Mark (Bellamy) Bell of Hamlet, N.C., and Matthew (Rhea) Bell of Henderson, Nev.; one daughter, Joanna (Ben) Geyer of Tremont; fourteen grandchildren, Kiersten Bell, Addison Bell, Hailey Bell, Seth Bell, Lucas Geyer, Brinlee Geyer, Megan Geyer, Cale Geyer, Cambria Geyer, Joshua Geyer, Keira Geyer, Kenedeigh (Nick) Bara, Caela Goins and Chloe Goins; two great-grandchildren, Kieran and Emmerson; and one sister, Karalyn (Kenny) Garber of Pekin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Ginny Day.
Cathie was a Registered Nurse at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria for 26 years, retiring in 2011 as a trauma coordinator. She received her nursing degree from Illinois Central College.
She enjoyed travelling, camping, boating and bowling. She was a former member of Pekin Boat Club and Pekin Women of the Moose Chapter 673.
Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory, 405 Rusche, Creve Coeur. Pastor Mike Klopfenstein will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral. Burial will be in Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to UnityPoint Health Foundation, 120 Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61603.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019