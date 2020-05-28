|
Cathleen "Cathi' Louise (Hunt) Heerman
PEORIA - Cathleen (Hunt) Heerman, 68, of Acworth, GA, formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away on May 21, 2020 in Marietta, GA from complications related to COVID-19.
She was born in Peoria, IL to Cyril Leigh Hunt and Marguerite Henrietta Bushman, both deceased, on January 29, 1952.
She was preceded in death by first husband John W. Bishop and second husband Venn S. Heerman, Jr.
She is survived by her son Christopher (Chrystina) Bishop; Timothy (Deanna) Bishop; 2 grandchildren, Carleigh and Christian; two brothers, Tom and Al; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Cathleen graduated from Peoria High School in 1970 and State University of New York at Albany in 1992, with a B.S. in nursing. After graduation from high school, she worked as a regional district manager for a family portrait company for a number of years before moving to car sales. Simultaneously, Cathleen raised two sons as a single mother, providing a stable and nurturing home.
In 1987 Cathleen married Venn Heerman and moved her family to Marietta, GA to pursue a career in nursing. Despite working 40+ hours a week and caring for two teenage sons, Cathleen was able to finish her nursing degree in 1992. Afterwards, she worked in both hospitals and nursing homes before the effects of multiple sclerosis forced her to retire early.
Her early retirement provided time for her to pursue her dual interests in both genealogy and crafting, hobbies that she shared with family and friends. Through her genealogy work, she was able to greatly expand the family networks associated with the Hunt family, creating valuable connections with relatives through detailed family trees and scrapbooks.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced in Marietta, Georgia, and Peoria, Illinois, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Cremation rites will be accorded with Cremation Society of Georgia, with internment in Peoria, Illinois, in Springdale Cemetery.
Anyone wishing to make donations in memory of Cathi can be sent to First Christian Church at 569 Fraiser St, Marietta, GA 30060 or the MS Society.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 28 to May 30, 2020