Cathy A. Noren
1962 - 2020
Cathy A. Noren
PEORIA - Cathy A. Noren, 58, of Peoria passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.
She was born August 8, 1962 in Peoria to Dale and Peggy Gilmore Myers.
She married Michael D. Noren December 10, 2019 in Peoria; he survives. She is also survived by her children, Katie Broyles, Brad (Blaire) Noren, Trinda Noren; grandchildren, Charlie Noren, Lizzie Noren and niece, Brittany Behrends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carla Bennett.
Cathy loved her family and was a mom to all the kids. She loved gardening and listening to live music. She enjoyed crafting and concrete figurines. Cathy worked for CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) in Peoria.
Cremation has been accorded and a private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
