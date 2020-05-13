Home

Cathy Atkinson


1948 - 2020
Cathy Atkinson Obituary
Cathy Atkinson
PEORIA - Cathy Atkinson, age 71, of Peoria passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Heddington Oaks in Peoria.
She was born to Fred and Dorothy (Cox) Schrieber on September 7, 1948, in Pekin. She married Richard Atkinson, and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Christine Beach.
Cathy is survived by her sons, Greg Atkinson of Peoria, Jason (Vallapa) Atkinson of Bangkok, Thailand, and Keith (Erika) Atkinson of Chillicothe; and three grandchildren, Annika, Malcolm and Clara.
Cathy graduated from Pekin Community High School. She worked for MMI of Illinois, Inc. She was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in East Peoria. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, volunteering at her children's schools when they were young. She enjoyed the yearly trips she took with her friends from high school, bowling, and she loved her cats.
Private funeral services will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, and burial will take place at Swan Lake Memory Gardens. Gary Deiters Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church or the .
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 13 to May 15, 2020
