|
|
Cathy Jackson
PEORIA - Cathy Jean Jackson, of Peoria, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the age of 68. Born in Peoria on December 29, 1951 to the late Harold Brownie Simmons, and Eleanor Carr Simmons, Cathy was the widow of Leandrew Jackson. She retired as Head Custodian for District 150 Schools. A lover of animals, and the outdoors, Cathy was a foster parent for over thirty years, and will be remembered as the "neighborhood mom." In addition to her parents; and husband; she was preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Horn; niece, and nephew whom she raised, Katrina Horn, and Patrick Moton. Cathy is survived by her children, Duane (Wadon) Simmons, Jennifer Simmons, Katrina (Tirel) Loveless, Willie (Shonta) Simmons, Montarius Simmons, Darion Simmons, Shermaine (Kevin) Lee, Leandrew Jackson, Derrick (Tonya) Jackson, and Angelina (John) Montgomery; 15 grandchildren; a host of other grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; siblings, Linda Simmons, Harold "Rick" Simmons; special great nephew, Damarion Blakes; and partner for life, Willie Mason. Cremation has been accorded. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, a memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020