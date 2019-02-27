|
|
Cathy Norton
MORTON - Cathy L. Norton, 64, of Morton passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at her home.
Cathy was born on November 8, 1954, in Peoria to Wayne and Willa (Farney) Tuffentsamer. She married Mike Norton on June 11, 1983, in Morton.
Surviving are her husband, Mike of Morton; and her mother, Willa Tuffentsamer of Morton.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Cathy worked at Morton Federal Bank for 35 years, retiring from the loan department. After retirement, she worked at Culver's for over 10 years.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be made to Illinois CancerCare Foundation, 8940 N. Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615; or the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019