Cecelia C. Heineman
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Cecelia C. Heineman, 80, of Germantown Hills, IL passed away at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Unity Point Health-Methodist in Peoria. She was born on December 7, 1938 in Peoria, IL to Cecil and Josephine (Moses) Parker. She married Jerry A. Heineman on August 30, 1958 in Peoria.
Surviving are her husband Jerry of Germantown Hills; children Brenda (Gene) Garrison of Germantown Hills, Deborah (Rowland) Nicholson of Eureka, Jolene (Mike) Noll of Germantown Hills, Lisa (Kevin) Brown of Normal, IL, and Karen (Ken) Bell of Metamora; fourteen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Linnie Keller.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 6 to June 8, 2019