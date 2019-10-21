|
Cecelia McCann
METAMORA - Cecelia (Farris) McCann, age 99, formerly of Peoria, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Snyder Village in Metamora, Illinois.
Cecelia, known lovingly as "Aunt Cel," "Cecel" or "CeCe," was born in Peoria, Illinois, on December 24, 1919. She was one of six children of Joseph and Rose (Rafool) Farris who immigrated to this country from Itoo, Lebanon. Cecelia graduated from Manual High School in 1938 and, shortly thereafter, went to work in the office at Caterpillar Tractor Company. She retired in 1974 with 30 years of service in data processing, where she enjoyed her work and many friendships.
She married James "Jim" McCann on June 20, 1981, at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Peoria. They enjoyed traveling and dancing at the YMCA Quadrant Club and Hub Ballroom. Jim passed away on September 20, 2005.
Cecelia was a very independent and resourceful woman. She maintained her own home and enjoyed doing everything from yard work and flower gardening to sewing and baking. She was a devoted and lifelong caregiver for her mother and lovingly cared for her husband throughout his later years. She took pride in living on her own until she was 97 years old. She was a resident of Snyder Village for the past 2 years. While there, she enjoyed listening to music, singing, playing bingo and going on field trips.
Cecelia was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Freda (Edward) Peters, Fred (Martha) Farris, Peter (Beulah) Farris, Mary (George) LaHood and Catherine (Oscar) Boehl; her step-sons, Jim McCann Jr. and Richard "Dick" McCann; and nephew, Gene Farris.
Survivors include one step-son, Dennis (Cindy) McCann; step-daughter-in-law, Sharon McCann; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Edward Peters Jr., Charles Farris, Diane Knutson, Janet (Joe) Monari, Marilyn (Larry) Thompson, Patricia Royer (Randy Peters), Nancy (Rick) Wood, Tom (Joy) Boehl, Jim (Teresa) Boehl and Susan (Gary) Sweet.
She was a lifelong member of St. Philomena Catholic Church in Peoria, where a Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at 9:30 a.m. Fr. David Richardson will officiate and entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria.
Memorials in her name may be made to Neighborhood House of Peoria or Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019