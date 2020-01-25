Home

Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
1601 E CHESTNUT ST
CANTON, IL 61520
(309) 647-1601
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
1601 E CHESTNUT ST
CANTON, IL 61520
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
1601 E CHESTNUT ST
CANTON, IL 61520
Cecil Burkhead


1921 - 2020
Cecil Burkhead Obituary
Cecil Burkhead
CANTON - Cecil Burkhead, 99, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Graham Hospital in Canton.
He was born on January 3, 1921, in rural Springfield, KY, to Steve and Myrtle (Yaste) Burkhead. He married Helen Pauline Mahr Taylor on April 6, 1951, in Canton. She preceded him in death on August 17, 1999.
Surviving are his children, Roger Lee (Anne) Taylor of Ellisville, Cecilia Ann "Nan" (Don) Ward of East Peoria, Jeffery Lynn Burkhead of Canton and Marla Kay (Jim) Stockov of Canton; two brothers, Johnnie (Ruth) Burkhead and Raymond (Joan) Burkhead; sister, Ruby May Neff; seven grandchildren, Jason Foreman, Cody Ward, Tiffany Burkhead, Tyson Burkhead, Lynn Burkhead, Matthew Stockov and Michael Stockov; and three great-grandchildren.
Cecil was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Susan Jean Foreman; one son, Gregory Alan Burkhead; four brothers, R.H. Burkhead, Bobby Burkhead, Ed Burkhead and infant S.B. Burkhead; and five sisters, JoAnn Frew, Helen Burkhead, Nellie Perkins, Gladys Strevils and Geneva Billings.
Cecil served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1944 until 1946. He worked for Westinghouse Electric as an electrical repairman. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the Order of the Odd Fellows and the Fairview American Legion. He was an avid gardener and Cubs fan. He enjoyed bowling and was an all-around handyman.
Most of all, Cecil was a kind and thoughtful man with a positive attitude toward life.
Services will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton, where visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial will follow the funeral at Wiley Cemetery in rural Ellisville.
Memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
To view his video tribute or to leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020
