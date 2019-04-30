|
Cecil Gilson
HAVANA - A life spent serving his country, community, church and family came to an end on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, when Cecil Gilson Jr. of Havana left this life to journey to his heavenly home.
Cecil was born on October 5, 1928, in Canton, Illinois, the son of Cecil Gilson Sr. and Leah Showens Gilson. He married Elnora Bohm on June 3, 1951, in Havana, Illinois.
Left behind to mourn his passing and continue his legacy are his wife; three sons, Marshall (Karen) Gilson of Bartonville, Illinois, Kevin (Sherry) Gilson of Havana, Illinois, and Craig (Jenni) Gilson of Springfield, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Andy (Melissa) Gilson, Kirk (Aneesha) Gilson, Tony (Steph) Gilson, Josh (Jackie) Gilson, Jay Gilson, Jess (Tyler) Sayers and Ashleigh (Kyle) Gilson; and seven great-children, Ryan and Jack Gilson, Alexis Sayers, Eleigh and Kyleigh Gustafson, Brooklyn Gilson and Evan Miller. Cecil was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Vera Mae Savill and Barbara Bell; and his brother, Tom Gilson.
Cecil graduated from Canton High School and Brown Business College. He retired from International Harvester (36 years) and the Secretary of State Driver's License Facility (8 years). He was a Korean War veteran and served in the National Guard for 25 years, retiring as Major. He was active in the Havana community, serving as an alderman and helping to establish the TIF district. He and Elnora spent 17 years volunteering for the American Red Cross, organizing local blood drives. Cecil donated over 25 gallons of blood and platelets in his lifetime. In 2002, Cecil was honored for his civic involvement by receiving the 2002 Havana Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year award.
Cecil was active in the Havana Church of Christ, serving as Sunday School Superintendent, Deacon, Elder, Trustee, Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Building and Grounds Committee. As much as Cecil supported his community, friends and church, his greatest pleasure came from time spent with family. He spent countless hours helping to build or remodel homes, watching his sons and grandchildren compete in various sporting events and chauffeuring grandchildren to school and appointments.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Havana Church of Christ. Funeral services will be Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Red Cross, Lake Springfield Christian Assembly or the Havana Church of Christ.
Online memorial messages may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com.
Hurley Funeral Home in Havana is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019