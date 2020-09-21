1/1
Cecil Neeble
1927 - 2020
Cecil Neeble
MORTON - Cecil O. Neeble, 93, of Morton passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on March 27, 1927, in Paducah, Ky., to the late George and Birdie (Duncan) Neeble. He married Zona Simmons in Mayfield, Ky., on November 20, 1947, and they were married for almost 73 years.
Surviving are his wife, Zona Neeble of Morton; two sons, Michael (Brenda) Neeble of Morton and Allen Neeble of Washington, Ill.; daughter, Barbara Neeble of Galesburg; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers, Joe Byers and Wesley Byers; and one sister, Shirley Byers.
He was preceded in death by one son, Jerry Neeble in July of 2020; three brothers; and two sisters.
Cecil was a United States Army veteran and served in World War II. He worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for 32 years.
Cecil had great sense of humor and was a man that never met a stranger. He enjoyed spending time outdoors.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private memorial service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020. Burial of cremains will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Special Olympics.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
