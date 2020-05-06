|
Centurion Ardell Green
PEORIA - Centurion, Mrs. Ardell Green, 101, of Peoria, IL transitioned to her heavenly home, Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She is survived by daughter, Carlean (Robert) Hale and her caregiver, granddaughter, Bronetta (Tom) Jones and daughter-in-law, Lonzierean Parker.
A Private Funeral service will be held at 11 am Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Zion Baptist Church with a two hours visitation prior to the service at 9 am. Due to Covid-19, social distancing and limits of 10 people at a time is mandated. Pastor Samuel Duren will officiate. Burial will be at Historic Springdale Cemetery. Watch service at Simons Mortuary Face Book Live. The family expresses gratitude to Mrs. Green's amazing hospice team, Julia, Jason, Tom and Scott. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 6 to May 8, 2020