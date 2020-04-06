|
Chad M. Gangloff
LOWPOINT - Chad M. Gangloff, 50, of Lowpoint, IL, passed away at 2:38 a.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on December 30, 1969, in Peoria, IL, to James A. and Joanne K. (Garber) Gangloff.
Surviving are his soul mate, Linda Ellison of Lowpoint; mother, Joanne Garber of Metamora; father, Jim (Sue) Gangloff of Metamora; brother, Jason Gangloff of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Chad worked in the construction trade as a carpenter.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Illinois Cancer Care, 8940 Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020