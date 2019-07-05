Home

PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
1976 - 2019
Chad Williams Obituary
Chad Williams
SOUTH PEKIN ~ Chad E. Williams, 42, of South Pekin, passed away at 9:37 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center Emergency Department in Peoria.
He was born Aug. 28, 1976 in Peoria to Mark S. and Dana S. (Spitznagle) Williams.
Surviving are his mother, Dana S. (John) Parker of Ahoskie, N.C.; his father, Mark S. (Marsha) Williams of San Jose; two daughters, Samantha J. Williams (14) and Sydney P. Williams (13), both of Metamora; three brothers, Taylor C. (Shantel) Williams of Pekin, Ryan A. (Heather) Williams of Washington and Hayden M.Z. Williams of Green Valley; three step-brothers, Kenneth C. (Michelle) Zimmerman of Green Valley, Brian M. Parker and Kevin R. Parker, both of Elizabeth City, N.C.; many nieces and nephews and his grandmother, Helen Spitznagle of Ahoskie, N.C. He also leaves his fiancé, Betty Lou Emmons of South Pekin.
Chad had served in the United States Marine Corps and was employed as an analyst with G & D Integrated.
He was a member of Days of Grace Fellowship in Morton and formerly played drums for worship services. He loved music and riding motorcycles. He was a former member of the Foundry Rats Motorcycle Club.
His funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Randy Hall will officiate. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation will be accorded following the funeral and inurnment will be in Meadow Lawn Cemetery in Manito at a later date.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019
