Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
1981 - 2019
Chalise Scholl Obituary
Chalise Scholl
Mendota-Chalise A. "Krazii Strong" Scholl, age 37, of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Mendota, IL.
Chalise was born on October 4, 1981 in Peoria, a daughter of Gail Scholl. Her mother preceded her in death, as well as her grandmother, Eleanor Hall, 18 days prior. She is survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and caring friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, with a visitation starting at 12:30 until time of service. Rev. Stephen Barch will officiate and burial will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Illinois CancerCare in Peoria.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
