Charee A. Alexander
PEORIA - Charee Alexander, 19, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 2:05 p.m. on Friday April 12, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, surrounded by her family.
She was born August 12. 1999, in Peoria to Tyrice Alexander and Sherrce Abbey. They survive.
Charee was a member of Young Lives Church. She also attended St. Paul Baptist Church from time to time. Charee loved to go out to eat, but most of all, loved taking her daughter to the park
In addition to her parents, Charee also leaves to cherish her precious memories, one daughter, Kyla Lee of Peoria; eight brothers, Carlos Zolicoffer, Ty'Tavis Alexander, Ty'Tavion Alexander, Terice Alexander, Ty'Won Butler, Ja'Mier Griffin, Maurice Abbey and Demario Randle, all of Peoria; six sisters, Tatiana Alexander, Shatiya Alexander, Makayla Humbles, Jadia Robinson, Ty'Tiana Butler and Sariya Zolicoffer, all of Peoria; along with a host of other family members and friends.
Charee was preceded in death by her grandfather, one uncle, three cousins and the father of her daughter.
Services for Charee will be private. Charee will be laid to rest in Swan Lake Cemetery.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019