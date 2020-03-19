|
Charity Rayburn
WASHINGTON – Charity M. Rayburn, 41, of Washington, formerly of East Peoria, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her home.
She was born on January 19, 1979, in Peoria, to F. Roger and Nancy Lynne (Benedict) Wright. She married Anthony Rayburn on July 16, 2011, in East Peoria.
Surviving are her husband, Anthony of Washington; her daughter, Serenity Rayburn; her parents, F. Roger and Nancy Wright of East Peoria and her sister, Catherine (Brian Lee) Wright of Lincoln, Neb.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Odell and Barbara Wright and her maternal grandparents, John and Wilva Benedict.
Charity loved to listen to music and thunderstorms.
A private family graveside service will be held at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Central Illinois Riding Therapy in East Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020