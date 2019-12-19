|
|
Charlene A. Traub
MAPLETON — Charlene Anne Traub, 76, of Mapleton passed away at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born on February 4, 1943, in Chicago, a daughter of Charles and Anne (Petrokas) Yonikas. She married Fred Traub on April 15, 2005, in Peoria, he survives.
She is also survived by her three children, Gregory Stromski of Peoria, Kimberly (Gary) DeBolt of Deer Creek, and Lorie (Scott) Seppelt of Florissant, MO; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; and one brother, Charles (Mardy) Yonikas of Georgetown, Texas. Charlene was preceded in death by her parents; son, Lawrence Stromski; and daughter, Cindy Pennycuff.
She worked as an administrative assistant for the Federal Aviation Administration for over 25 years.
Charlene's funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois.
Online condolences may be sent to Charlene's family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019