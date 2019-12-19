Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Traub
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene A. Traub


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlene A. Traub Obituary
Charlene A. Traub
MAPLETON — Charlene Anne Traub, 76, of Mapleton passed away at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born on February 4, 1943, in Chicago, a daughter of Charles and Anne (Petrokas) Yonikas. She married Fred Traub on April 15, 2005, in Peoria, he survives.
She is also survived by her three children, Gregory Stromski of Peoria, Kimberly (Gary) DeBolt of Deer Creek, and Lorie (Scott) Seppelt of Florissant, MO; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; and one brother, Charles (Mardy) Yonikas of Georgetown, Texas. Charlene was preceded in death by her parents; son, Lawrence Stromski; and daughter, Cindy Pennycuff.
She worked as an administrative assistant for the Federal Aviation Administration for over 25 years.
Charlene's funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois.
Online condolences may be sent to Charlene's family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -