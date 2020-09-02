Charlene Heady
PEORIA - Charlene D. Heady, 82, of Peoria passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Sunset Nursing Home in Canton, IL.
She was born on January 8, 1938, in Peoria to Charles D. and Lucille P. (Johnson) Foster. She married Kenneth L. Heady on October 12, 1967, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bartonville. Kenneth preceded Charlene in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Alvin and Bill Foster.
She is survived by two sons, Jim (Tammy) Dalrymple of Palm Harbor, FL, and Tim (Patty) Dalrymple of Morton; four step-children, Kevin Heady of West Peoria, Kenny (Angela) Heady of Bushnell, Tammy Heady of Peoria and Timmy Heady of Missouri; four grandchildren, Lisa, Gabriel, Alicia and Susan; and nine great-grandchildren.
Charlene was the owner operator of the Idle Hour in Trivoli, Cimarron Steak House in Bushnell and The Old Smith Home Bed and Breakfast.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Cumerford-Clary Funeral Home, 428 W. McClure Ave., Peoria, IL 61604. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Michael Jones officiating. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing. Burial will be St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Bartonville.
Memorial contributions in Charlene's honor may be directed to a charity of the donor's choice
