Charlene Osborn
PEKIN - With profound sadness, the family of Charlene "Kay" Osborn, formerly of Pekin, announces her passing on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia, at the age of 66 years.
Kay was born on March 16, 1954, in Pekin, Illinois. She was a graduate of Pekin High School and earned her undergraduate degree and master's degree from Bradley University. She moved to Savannah approximately two years ago for her dream job and was employed by Recovery Place Inc., a renowned substance abuse and behavioral health treatment center, where she worked as a Counselor.
Kay was an active member of First Baptist Church of the Islands on Wilmington Island in Savannah. She was an accomplished seamstress and loved making quilts. She enjoyed cooking, painting and making arts and crafts to share with her friends and family.
She is survived by her children, Matthew, Mark, Martin and Marshall Psinas; her grandchildren, Madison, Mason and Maxwell Psinas; her siblings, Kitty Baker and husband, Bill, Mariliee Gregory and husband, Bobby, Daryl Hazelman and wife, Shawn, and Tim Hazelman and wife, Carol Anne; and her 2 nieces, 6 nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Willard Hazelman and Marilyn Young.
The family would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for all the prayers and concern extended to us during this time of loss.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Pastor Noah Lee will officiate. Visitation be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Davis Oswald Funeral Home, 328 South Locust Street, Tremont, IL 61568.
Donations in her name can be sent to the Inner City Night Shelter, 124 Arnold Street, Savannah, GA 31401.
.