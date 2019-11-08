|
|
Charlene Pierson
PEORIA - Charlene Pierson, 79, of Peoria, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born December 19, 1939 in Peoria to Gerald and Bernice (Bour) Kelsch. She married Corwin Pierson December 28, 1961; he survives.
Also surviving are their three children, Suzette Marie Pierson of Chicago, Bernadette "Chris" (Kathalin Walker) Pierson of Page, AZ; and Gerald James (Catherine Wong) Pierson of Lexington, KY; five grandchildren, Kevin (Kara Intrieri) McInerney, Katie (Bobby Cook) McInerney, Tobias, Penelope, and Raphael Pierson, one great-grandson, Callan McInerney; two siblings, Geraldine (Harold) Nesbitt and Mark (Marlynn) Kelsch and Charlene's dear friend, Greg Eakle.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Florence Ostanik.
Charlene was a graduate of Brown's Business College and worked as a secretary for several area law firms and later worked for OSF St. Francis Medical Center as an admitting clerk until retiring. Charlene was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and supported the Audubon Society, the Sierra Club, LAMBDA Legal and The Nature Conservancy. She loved horses, horse back riding, reading and following political events.
Cremation will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to LAMBDA Legal or The Nature Conservancy. Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019