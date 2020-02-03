Home

Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
305 N Galena Ave
Wyoming, IL 61491
(309) 695-3131
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
Wyoming, IL
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
Wyoming, IL
Charlene R. Bourlet

Charlene R. Bourlet Obituary
Charlene R. Bourlet
WYOMING - Charlene R. Bourlet, 84, of Wyoming passed away at 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at her home.
Her funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Wyoming. Father John Cyr will officiate. Burial will be at St. Dominic Cemetery in Wyoming. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, also at the church.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements. For full obituary and to leave condolences for Charlene's family, please visit www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
