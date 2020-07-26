Charlene Williams
PEORIA - Charlene Williams, 84, of Peoria died at 6:23 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Born April 26, 1936, in Springfield, Tenn., to Charles and Jessie (Martin) Hunt, she married George D. Williams on August 4, 1951, in Springfield, Tenn. He preceded her in death on December 12, 1999. She also was preceded in death by one brother.
Surviving are one daughter, Vickie Mingus of Peoria; four sons, George (Diana), John, Bob (Mary) and Dan (Jennifer), all of Peoria; sixteen grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Charlene was a homemaker. She was also a member of St. Bernard's Church, where she served as Eucharistic Minister.
Private family services will be held at Wright & Salmon Mortuary in Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the American Heart Association
.