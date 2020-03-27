|
|
Charles A. Davis
PEORIA -- Charles A. Davis, 78, of Peoria passed away at 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Chillicothe.
He was born on November 7, 1941, in Peoria to Earl and Dorothy Davis. He married Marian Sue Stephens on March 28, 1964, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are two children, Steven Davis of Peoria and Kristina (Timothy) Huxtable of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Emily (Kyle) Kupper, Elizabeth (Scott) Speicker, Joshua Huxtable, Grace Huxtable and Olivia Huxtable; great- grandsons, Logan Kupper and Oliver Speicker; twin sister, Charlene Rusterholz and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Charles was a machinist for Caterpillar in East Peoria and Mossville for 35 years. He was a US Army Veteran.
Private family services will be held.
Inurnment will be in Parkview Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020