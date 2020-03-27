Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles A. Davis


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles A. Davis Obituary
Charles A. Davis
PEORIA -- Charles A. Davis, 78, of Peoria passed away at 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Chillicothe.
He was born on November 7, 1941, in Peoria to Earl and Dorothy Davis. He married Marian Sue Stephens on March 28, 1964, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are two children, Steven Davis of Peoria and Kristina (Timothy) Huxtable of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Emily (Kyle) Kupper, Elizabeth (Scott) Speicker, Joshua Huxtable, Grace Huxtable and Olivia Huxtable; great- grandsons, Logan Kupper and Oliver Speicker; twin sister, Charlene Rusterholz and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Charles was a machinist for Caterpillar in East Peoria and Mossville for 35 years. He was a US Army Veteran.
Private family services will be held.
Inurnment will be in Parkview Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.

logo


logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -