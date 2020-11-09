Charles A. Smith
CHILLICOTHE - Charles "Chuck" A. Smith, 94, of Chillicothe passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
He was born on June 9, 1926, near West Jersey, IL, to Marion W. and Geneva (German) Smith. He married Norma Anderson on June 16, 1948, in Toulon. Preceding him in death were his parents and two brothers, Wallace and Herb Smith.
Surviving are his wife, Norma; children, Janet (Frank) Cihla of Westerville, OH, Jeff Smith of Danvers, IL, and Jennifer (Jeff) of Danvers, IL; two grandchildren, Jay Cihla and Andrew (Mickey) Cihla; and two great-grandchildren, Leo and Sydney Cihla.
Chuck was a veteran of World War II, having served several years in the U.S. Navy. After the Navy, he attended the University of Illinois, where he received a degree in Industrial Education. He later returned to college and received his Master's Degree in Education. He taught Industrial Arts at Illinois Valley Central High School in Chillicothe for 30 years.
For many years Chuck, was a member of Rotary in Chillicothe. He enjoyed being in nature, hunting and fishing, and was a member of the Chillicothe Sportsman Club and Ducks Unlimited. After retiring from teaching, Chuck spent as much time as he possibly could at the family farm near West Jersey, IL, where he was raised. He was proud of the fact the farm had been in his family since 1841. He was interested in organic farming and grew organic crops on the land.
He will be missed by his family and the birds, squirrels and rabbits he fed daily.
A private family burial will be at West Jersey Cemetery in West Jersey, IL. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Ducks Unlimited, Inc., One Waterfowl Way Memphis, TN 38120, or visit www.ducks.org
