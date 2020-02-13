Home

Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Bartonville United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Bartonville United Methodist Church
Charles Andrew "Andy" Trotter


1940 - 2020
Charles Andrew "Andy" Trotter Obituary
Charles Andrew "Andy" Trotter
BARTONVILLE- Charles Andrew "Andy" Trotter, 80 of Bartonville, Illinois, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Richard Owens Hospice Home surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 28, 1940 in Pekin, Illinois to Charles L. and Mary I. (Williams) Trotter. He was married to Sharron Bessler on August 25, 1962 in Bartonville, Illinois. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Mark (Laura) Trotter of Bartonville, Illinois, Angela (Jeff) McClanahan of Edwards, Illinois and Michael Trotter of Bartonville, Illinois; two grandchildren, Taylor (Zach) Thomas and Jacob McClanahan; one great granddaughter, Audrey Thomas. He was preceded in death by one grandson, Andrew J. Trotter.
Andy was an Industrial Arts teacher for 34 years at Limestone Community High School, retiring in 1998. He taught at Yates City High School for one year before starting at Limestone. He was a master woodworker, one of his prize accomplishments was the harpsichord that is used at the Limestone Madrigal. He was a golf coach and was the head basketball coach for the girl's sophomore team for many years. He also was an assistant girl's varsity basketball coach. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family, especially his great granddaughter. Andy was an avid Cardinal and Bradley Braves fan. He was a member of the Bartonville United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Bartonville United Methodist Church. The Revs. Nick Jordan and Jack Thompson will officiate. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 p.m until 4 p.m. at the Davison Fulton Bartonville Chapel and 30 minutes prior the services on Monday at the church. Burial will be in the Swan Lake Memory Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Bartonville United Methodist Church or the Richard Owens Hospice Home. You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020
