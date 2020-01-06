Home

Charles "Gene" Arnold

Charles "Gene" Arnold Obituary
Charles "Gene" Arnold
YATES CITY - Charles "Gene" Arnold, 73, of Yates City passed away at 5:25 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Farmington Country Manor.
He was born on November 8, 1946, to Vearl and Clara (Frank) Arnold. He married Gloria Whitmore on September 15, 1989, in Rock Island.
He is survived by six children, Tracy (Kenyon) Wurster of Washington, IL, Becky Harper of Florida, Michael Arnold of East Peoria, Rhonda (David) Bradt of Yates City, Robin Runyon of Williamsfield and Curt Runyon of Elmwood; one sister, Judith (David) Harper; fifteen grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Gene worked at Caterpillar at the Mossville Tech Center in Research and Development, where he retired after 31 years in 1996. He was also self-employed doing small engine repair with his business, G & G Services. Gene was a lifetime member of the Yates City Masonic Lodge #448 and Maquon #530, as well as the Yates City Order of Eastern Star #256.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Elmwood. Masonic rites will be held following the visitation at the funeral home. Burial of ashes will be held at a later date at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton.
Memorials may be made to and Elba-Salem Fire Department.
To view Gene's video tribute or leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
