Charles Arthur BarrPEORIA - Charles Arthur Barr, 90, of Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Liberty Village.He was born in Peoria on Jan. 9, 1930 to George and Mabel Barr. He married Phyllis Jean Gall in Elkhart, Indiana on Aug. 30, 1958. She preceded him in death on Jan. 3, 2013.Surviving are his sons: David (Teresa) Barr of Peoria and Jon (Sonnet) Barr of Lexington, KY.Charles worked at Catepillar Tractor Co. for 30 years. He served in the Korean War as a Marine. He was a lifelong member of WhiteRose Fellowship Church in Bellevue where he taught Sunday School. He was also a volunteer on the Limestone Fire Department.Cremation has been accorded. He will be interred with his beloved wife at Springlake Cemetery in a private family service.