1/
Charles Arthur Barr
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Arthur Barr
PEORIA - Charles Arthur Barr, 90, of Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Liberty Village.
He was born in Peoria on Jan. 9, 1930 to George and Mabel Barr. He married Phyllis Jean Gall in Elkhart, Indiana on Aug. 30, 1958. She preceded him in death on Jan. 3, 2013.
Surviving are his sons: David (Teresa) Barr of Peoria and Jon (Sonnet) Barr of Lexington, KY.
Charles worked at Catepillar Tractor Co. for 30 years. He served in the Korean War as a Marine. He was a lifelong member of WhiteRose Fellowship Church in Bellevue where he taught Sunday School. He was also a volunteer on the Limestone Fire Department.
Cremation has been accorded. He will be interred with his beloved wife at Springlake Cemetery in a private family service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved