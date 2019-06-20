|
Charles "Richard" Barnett
PEORIA - Charles "Richard" Barnett, 82, of Peoria passed away at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Unity Point Methodist Medical Center.
He was born July 27, 1936 in Omaha, Nebraska, the son of Rev. Joseph B. and Mildred L. Dalton Barnett.
Richard is survived by one brother, Ralph Barnett of Peoria; two nieces, Kim (Todd) Still of Bartonville, and Kathy (Fred) Sims of Bartonville; three great-nieces and one great-nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Richard was a Math teacher at Limestone High School until his retirement.
Richard devoted his time to volunteering. He was a volunteer at Unity Point Methodist Hospital as a Red Coat, having over 20,000 volunteer hours, was a proud blood donor, giving several pints of blood to those in need, and gave of his time serving at Loaves and Fishes. He was a lifetime member of Illinois Masonic Lodge #263 A.F. & A.M. in Peoria, and member of Scottish Rite and Mohammed Temple. Richard was a member of Woodland Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Pastor Joel Newton will officiate. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel with Masonic services being held at 2:45 p.m.
Burial will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Memorials may be made to Woodland Baptist Church.
To view Richard's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 20 to June 22, 2019