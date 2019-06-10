|
Charles Blye
EAST PEORIA - Charles M. Blye, 88, of East Peoria passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 2:28 a.m., in the emergency room of OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
He was born on April 17, 1931, in Peoria to Arad and Hazel Funk Blye. He married Carol Keil on June 1, 1952, in Washington, IL.
Surviving are his wife; one son, Steve (Barbara) Blye of Arlington Heights, IL; and three daughters, Sharon (Ted) Pittenger of Washington, IL, Laurie (Fred) Martin of Bloomington, IL, and Lisa (Roger) Moore of Rochester, IL. Further surviving are 20 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, along with one sister, Lois King of East Peoria, IL.
His parents; one brother, Gordon Blye; and one sister, Beverly Johnson, preceded him in death.
He was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran, serving from 1950 until his honorable discharge in 1952. After graduating from the University of Illinois, he worked as an architect at Phillips Swager and Associates in Peoria from August of 1956 until his retirement as a Partner in January of 1996. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects.
Charlie was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington, where he was a choir member for many years and served on the church council and building committee. He served as National President of the American Business Club (AMBUCS). Charlie also served on the Peoria Chapter of the Youth Farm Board and was a Freedom Foundation Judge. He and Carol hosted foreign airman pilots and high school students through the AFS Foreign Exchange Student Program. Charlie lived life to the fullest, worked hard, loved and enjoyed his family, and was proud of their accomplishments.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington. Additional visitation will be Friday, June 14, 2019, also at the church from 10 to 10:45 a.m., with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Dick Hanson will officiate. Interment will be in Hollands Grove Cemetery in rural Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be given to American Business Club (for therapeutic bikes or therapist scholarships), PO Box 5127, High Point, NC, 27262; or St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 200 S. Main St., Washington, IL 61571.
To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 10 to June 12, 2019