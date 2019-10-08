|
Charles "Chuck" Brown
PEORIA - Charles "Chuck" E. Brown, 95, of Peoria passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, at his home, after being surrounded by his family and friends for the past week.
He was born on April 1, 1924, in Queensborough, NY, to Charles Edward and Anne (Habel) Brown. He married Eleanor Lee Riggins, the girl next door, on August 4, 1945, in Peoria, while on convalescent leave from the Marine Corp.
Surviving are his wife, Eleanor of Peoria; two children, Nancy (David) Evans of Farmington and Dr. Terry (Michele) Brown of Scottsdale, AZ; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Stewart, Jason (Jamie) Evans, Nick (Addi) Evans and Dr. Amalia Winters; and eight great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jordan, Presley, Morgan, Charlie, Drew, Kelsey and Liam.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Ed DeVore; and two brothers, George E. and Robert L. Brown.
Chuck served in the U.S. Marine Corp, entering the service at the age of 18, and served with the 4th Marine Division, C Company, in the South Pacific, where he was wounded in Saipan and Iwo Jima and was awarded a Purple Heart and a Gold Star. Chuck was honorably discharged in 1945 and returned to the Peoria area, where he and his brother, Bob, started Chuck Brown Builders. He later became owner and operator of Sheridan Road Lumber in 1973, which he operated until his passing.
He was a member of the University United Methodist Church in Peoria, the Mohammed Temple Shrine, the Royal Order of Jesters and Carpenter's Local 183.
A graveside service will be Monday, October 14, 2019, at noon at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Pastor Paul Arnold will officiate. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight Organization, P.O. Box 5072, Peoria, IL 61601-5072.
Condolences can be submitted to www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019