Charles Crosier
PEORIA – Charles H. Crosier, 70, of Peoria, died at 6:39 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at his home.
He was born September 20, 1949, in Peoria, to Lucian and Dorothy (Stuffelbean) Crosier. He married Wanda Schwartz in August of 1990, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on September 4, 2007. He was also preceded in death by one son, Christopher; both parents; three brothers, Donald, Bob, and Frank Crosier; and one infant sister.
Surviving are one daughter, Jennifer (Josh) Nimrick of Peoria; one son, Jesse Crosier of Peoria; two grandchildren, Emily and Leland Nimrick; three brothers, Lester (Mary) Crosier of Morton, Edward (Patsy) Crosier of Peoria, and Orville Crosier of Peoria; and one sister-in-law, Kathy Crosier of Banner, Ill.
Charles worked as a janitor for over 20 years at Premier Manufacturing in Bloomington, Ill. He loved spending time with and spoiling his family and grandbabies, and also enjoyed traveling to Florida. He was a fan of NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Sr.
Charles was a veteran of the United States Army and liked to tell war stories. He was a member of the Pekin Amvets Post # 235.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Joey Watt officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, prior to the service. Burial of cremated remains will be at Roberts Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, where military honors will be conducted.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019